Father, 2 children struck by car that careened onto sidewalk after crash in Woodland Hills

A father and his two young children were struck by a car that went onto a sidewalk after crashing with another vehicle in Woodland Hills Sunday evening, officials said.

The crash was reported around 6:45 p.m. in the area of 21056 Ventura Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The family and one of the drivers were all taken to area hospitals for evaluation. None of them sustained any life-threatening injuries, LAFD said in an alert.

The driver of the vehicle that careened onto the sidewalk was not injured.

The dad and the children, one of them in a stroller, were on the sidewalk when the two cars crashed.

Video from the scene showed a silver sedan backed up onto a sidewalk with its passenger-side door caved in and some rear damage. Stopped nearby was a blue sedan with major damage to its front.

The crash remains under investigation and no further details were immediately available.