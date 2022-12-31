Zayne Rhodes, left, was abducted by his father, Stephen Rhodes, the Long Beach Police Department said on Dec. 31, 2022. (LBPD)

The Long Beach Police Department has found a father and his 4-year-old boy, who was allegedly abducted despite the child being protected by a restraining order.

The child, Zayne Rhodes, was taken from his mother’s home in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue after his father, Stephen Marcell Rhodes, “forced entry into the home through a window, assaulted the mother, and abducted Zayne” just before midnight Friday, police said in a news release.

By about 10 a.m. Saturday, LBPD spokesperson Allison Gallagher confirmed that both the boy and his father had been found.

The elder Rhodes had absconded in the mother’s 2018 Chevrolet Impala, which has a California license plate number 8KDW830, police said.

Zayne Rhodes is 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a black and gray hoodie.

Stephen Rhodes, 34, is 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has black hair, though he may be bald, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 562-435-6711.

To submit information anonymously, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.