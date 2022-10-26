A San Bernardino man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to drown his 2-year-old daughter in a Running Springs pond Tuesday.

Deputies said 42-year-old Timothy Shipman lied to get onto the secured Pali Mountain Camp grounds located in the 30700 block of Highway 18.

Shipman allegedly locked his 5-year-old son in his vehicle while he attempted to drown the young girl in a pond, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Shipman was stopped by employees at the camp, who cared for the children until deputies arrived.

The children were taken to an area hospital for treatment and were in stable condition, the sheriff’s department stated.

Shipman was released to deputies after also being treated at an a hospital.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was being held on $1,000,000 bail.

Detectives served a search warrant at Shipman’s house where they recovered more evidence related to the investigation, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Twin Peaks Station at 909-336-0600. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.