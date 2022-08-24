A 21-year-old North Hollywood man has been arrested after he abused his 14-month-old son, leading to “permanent injury,” the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The abuse took place in March, when the boy was taken by ambulance to a hospital for emergency surgery for “permanent head and brain injuries,” the LAPD said in a release.

Cesar Cabrera “confessed and admitted to the abuse” during police questioning, and on Tuesday, he was arrested, the release added.

He has been charged with assault on a child resulting in paralysis of a permanent nature and child abuse resulting in great bodily injury.

Cabrera was released on $100,000 bail on Wednesday, and he is due to appear in Van Nuys Municipal Court on Sept. 13.

