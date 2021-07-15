A father was arrested in connection with his 1-year-old son’s death in South Los Angeles, police said Thursday.

Shane Flowers, 23, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The boy’s mother, Ryanna Jones, identified Flowers as the father, telling KTLA he confessed to killing his son after tripping over a video game controller Tuesday at a motel in the 5600 block of Western Avenue in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood.

She said Flowers punched the child, who fell to the ground, hit his head and lost consciousness.

“He told me that he didn’t think he hit him that hard for him to pass away,” the mother said. “And I kept telling him stop hitting my son. And every time I told him to stop, I got the outcome. I was getting beat up.”

The boy, identified as Dee’ago Alexander Jones, had been in medical distress when he was taken from the motel and was pronounced dead at the hospital, LAPD said.

The mother said she turned in her son’s father over to police.

“If you guys are in an abusive relationship then I suggest you leave because this is the outcome I got, my baby gone because of him,” Jones said.

Flowers, who was detained by Torrance Police Department officers, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday, LAPD said.

His bail was set at $100,000, according to county inmate records.

This investigation remains ongoing, and no further details were available.