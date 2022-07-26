The father of a 5-year-old boy found unconscious in an East Hollywood bathtub Monday was arrested hours after the boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Marathon Street after receiving a report of an unconscious person around 1:10 p.m.

The boy, later identified by his grandfather as Mason Reyes, was found in an apartment bathtub and taken to a local hospital.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed later in the day that the boy had died.

The boy’s father, Darwin Reyes, was arrested around 11 p.m. Monday in connection with the boy’s death.

The 33-year-old was booked on suspicion of child endangerment and is being held on $1 million bail.