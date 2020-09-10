Father arrested in Las Vegas after allegedly abducting 6-year-old son from Mid-City

Chance Dorsett and his dad Rodney Dorsett Jr. are seen in undated photos provided by the LAPD.

A father who allegedly abducted his 6-year-old son was arrested in Las Vegas Tuesday after the pair went missing from Los Angeles.

Rodney Dorsett Jr. — who does not have custody of his son — was arrested on an L.A. County warrant after he and his 6-year-old, Chance Dorsett, were found in Nevada Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The child is safe and currently in custody of the county’s Department of Children and Family Services, police said.

Dorsett Jr. was with his son around 4 p.m. Sunday at a market in the area of Redondo and Washington boulevards in the Mid-City neighborhood, the LAPD said Monday when asking for the public’s help locating them. The child’s grandfather, who has full custody, had allowed Dorsett Jr. to spend time with his son.

But the grandfather began to worry after hours went by and the 6-year-old was not brought back. He tried to call Dorsett Jr. numerous times but he didn’t pick up, and so the grandpa called police out of worry, officials said.

Police initially believed Dorsett Jr. was traveling by bus to Texas, where he has family.