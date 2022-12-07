Leilani Dream Burley is seen in an undated family photo.

A father has been charged with killing his 1-year-old daughter, whose body was found in the Los Angeles River earlier this week.

Jayveyon Burley, 22, faces one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Authorities said Burley went to pick up his 3-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter, Leilani Dream Burley, from their mother’s home in Long Beach on Sunday.

He did not have his daughter with him when he later went to his mother’s home in Inglewood.

The Inglewood Police Department began investigating the missing person’s report that same night.

Leilani’s remains were recovered from the L.A. River, just below the Ocean Boulevard Bridge in Long Beach, the following day.

The baby’s mother, Lynisha Hull, said Burley had never hurt their children and that he had actually been overprotective of them.

The incident, including the baby’s cause of death and the motive, remains under investigation.

Burley appeared in court on Wednesday, but his arraignment was postponed to Jan. 10.

“The murder of a child is absolutely horrific. Babies are helpless and rely on their parents for everything. Children should never lose their life at the hands of their father,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “My heart goes out to the surviving family members and everyone who knew this innocent baby girl. While we know there is nothing we can do to heal this extraordinary trauma, we will hold this person accountable for his callous actions.”