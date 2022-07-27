A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his son who was found unconscious in a bathtub of an East Hollywood apartment earlier this week.

Darwin Reyes faces one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident was reported around 1:10 p.m. Monday along the 4000 block of Marathon Street.

The 5-year-old boy, identified as Mason Reyes, was found in an apartment bathtub and taken to a local hospital. He died later that day, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The boy also had injuries to his face, the DA’s Office noted. It is unclear, however, how he died.

Darwin Reyes was arrested around 11 p.m. Monday. He is being held on $1 million.

The defendant appeared in court Wednesday, but his arraignment was moved to Aug. 23.

“The murder of a child is something that no decent society can ever tolerate,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “It is shocking to learn that a parent has allegedly inflicted this level of violence on a small helpless child. While we cannot undo this horrific tragedy, we will continue to hold those accountable who prey on the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The case remains under investigation by the LAPD.