A Brea man has been charged with murder and is eligible for the death penalty after he allegedly stabbed a man to death in Newport Beach to steal his Rolex watch.

Randolph Loren Aguirre, 55, faces one felony count of murder and one felony count of second-degree robbery.

Aguirre was released from prison only seven weeks prior to the deadly stabbing after serving more than three years for assault, officials said.

He’s accused of killing 46-year-old Robert Tamaccio, who was passed out in a Newport Beach alleyway after a night of drinking, in the early hours of Sept. 30.

According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Aguirre and his 30-year-old daughter Desiree Aguirre were driving in their pickup truck when they spotted Tamaccio and decided to rob him. They got out of the truck and stole his Rolex and Randolph is accused of stabbing Tamaccio and kicking him in the head before stealing his shoes.

Tamaccio died from his injuries.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said Randolph Aguirre is eligible for the death penalty due to California’s “Three-Strikes” law. He’s currently being held without bail at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange.

Desiree has been charged with one felony count of second-degree robbery and is currently being held at the Central Women’s Jail on $150,000 bail.

The father and daughter are due in court for their arraignments on Nov. 3.