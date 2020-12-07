Father dies, son critically injured in South L.A. house fire

A father died and his son was critically in a house fire in the Central-Alameda neighborhood of South Los Angeles early Monday.

The blaze was reported about 4:25 a.m. at a one-story, single-family home at 1438 E. 55th St., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Responding firefighters were met with heavy fire to the 332-square foot home and there were reports of victims trapped inside.

A 40-year-old man was found in a bedroom and firefighters were able to pull him out.

“Paramedics provided immediate advanced medical care and transported him in grave condition,” officials said. “Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and was pronounced dead.”

An 18-year-old man who was already out of the home by the time firefighters arrived was also taken to a hospital with critical but not life-threatening burn injuries, officials added.

The blaze was extinguished in about 25 minutes.

An investigation revealed two other people were inside the home at the time, a grandfather and another son, officials said. They were not injured.

The grandfather became aware of the blaze because of a smoke alarm. He ran out of the home, used a garden hose to try and fight the flames and alerted firefighters of people still trapped inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.