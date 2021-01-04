Father drowns trying to save his children who remain missing at Sonoma County beach

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Henry-1 air unit seen in an undated photo shared by the agency.

A father drowned Sunday trying to save his children after they got swept into the water at a Sonoma County beach.

The 6-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy are still missing and presumed dead, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff.

The father, 40, jumped into the water after his kids got taken by the large waves while playing too close to the water, officials told KTLA sister station KRON in San Francisco.

His body was pulled from the ocean after several agencies and rescue swimmers arrived to Blind Beach Sunday around 2:30 p.m.

CHP and Sonoma County sheriff’s air units, as well as county firefighters and crews from California State Parks, the USCG and Bodega Fire were assisting in the search for two children in the water.