A $30,000 reward is being offered in the search for a gunman who killed a 40-year-old father in Hawaiian Gardens last year.

The victim, Carlos Alvarez-Diaz, was driving with a 14-year-old relative when shots rang out, striking and killing him on the morning of Oct. 8, 2022.

His family members are now pleading for answers and justice, hoping the $30,000 reward can help them track down the suspect responsible.

Alvarez-Diaz was shot while driving northbound on Norwalk Boulevard at 226th Street.

Police found Alvarez-Diaz with a fatal gunshot wound in the upper torso. The 14-year-old passenger was also shot but survived.

“He leaves behind a wife, two girls, and a baby boy who’s never going to meet his dad,” the victim’s brother, Adrian Alvarez, said. “He was loved by everybody.”

Carlos Alvarez-Diaz is seen in a photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives haven’t announced whether they’ve retrieved surveillance video from the residential area where Alvarez-Diaz was shot, or whether they have any leads in the case. The suspect remains at large and authorities have very limited details about the assailant.

“Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department homicide investigators believe there are witnesses in the area who may have seen the suspect or know the suspect’s identity,” Lt. Patricia Thomas said during a news conference Wednesday.

The victim’s family said they still have no idea why he was targeted. They feel heartbroken he died in an area where he grew up and felt the safest.

“If anybody knows anything, we ask that you please call this number and give us information,” Adrian Alvarez said. “Don’t do it for the money, do it because it’s the right thing to do.”

Anyone with information is asked to call LASD at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.