Saman Vakili Mafakhery with his wife and daughter in a picture provided by Behnaz Gutterman.

Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who struck and killed a man in Irvine.

The victim was identified as Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33. He leaves behind a wife and a young daughter.

The fatal crash happened on the night of Nov. 3 when Mafakhery was struck and killed in the area of Von Karman Ave. and Dupont Drive, according to Irvine Police.

“When you hit him, why didn’t you just stop?” the victim’s wife, Behnaz Gutterman, asks the suspect. “What am I going to tell our daughter when she’s older?”

Security footage of the hit-and-run crash that killed Saman Vakili Mafakhery on Nov. 3, 2022, provided by Irvine Police.

Suspect’s vehicle seen after hit-and-run crash that killed Saman Vakili Mafakhery on Nov. 3, 2022, provided by Irvine Police.

“He always takes care of everyone,” Gutterman said of her beloved husband. “Please come out and say something. I promise I’ll think, I’ll forgive you,” she says to the suspect.

The suspect’s car is described as a silver 2004-2007 Acura TL sedan. The vehicle likely has damage to the front right area of the vehicle.

“The family was absolutely devastated and they are searching for answers,” police said. “We’re hoping to give the family some peace and comfort by identifying the driver involved in this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Christopher Ostrowski at 949-724-7047.