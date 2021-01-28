Father killed, woman injured in Highland Park drive-by shooting

Miguel Carachure is shown in an undated photo on a GoFundMe page.

A father of three was killed and a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in Highland Park earlier this week.

The incident was reported about 3:40 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Avenue 50 and Milo Terrace, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Responding officers found the two victims shot in the area. The 25-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition while the man was declared dead at the scene. He was identified as 68-year-old Miguel Carachure.

The relationship between the victims is unknown, but a Highland Park community Facebook page indicated they are father and daughter. Carachure was taking his daughter to work when the shooting occurred, the post read.

An investigation revealed the victims were driving in the area when another vehicle drove past them and shot multiple rounds into their vehicle, striking both.

The driver left the scene in an unknown direction, and police do not have a description of the shooter or the suspect vehicle.

A GoFundMe page set up for the family describes Carachure as a father of three and a loving husband.

No further details about the incident have been released.