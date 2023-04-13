Police are investigating a cold case where a father was shot and killed while driving in Pomona.

The victim was identified as Fermín Saldivar, 20, the father of a 1-year-old child at the time of his death, said Pomona police.

On April 13, 1999, Saldivar was driving to work when he was shot and killed while driving eastbound on the 60 Freeway between Garey Avenue and Reservoir Street.

An unidentified vehicle pulled up alongside Saldivar’s car and for unknown reasons, began shooting at Saldivar as he drove, authorities said.

When Saldivar was shot, a passenger inside his vehicle was able to steer the car off the freeway and into a gas station parking lot where he called the police.

Fermín Saldivar in a photo from the Pomona Police Department.

Fermín Saldivar in a photo from the Pomona Police Department.

Newspaper clipping from The Daily Bulletin about Fermín Saldivar’s murder in a photo from the Pomona Police Department.

Newspaper clipping from The Daily Bulletin about Fermín Saldivar’s murder in a photo from the Pomona Police Department.

Fermín Saldivar in a photo from the Pomona Police Department.

Newspaper clipping from The Daily Bulletin about Fermín Saldivar’s murder in a photo from the Pomona Police Department.

Witnesses told police the attack appeared unprovoked there were no signs of any road rage incidents before the deadly shooting.

The suspect was reportedly driving a red sedan at the time, according to witness accounts.

Homicide detectives conducted an extensive investigation that lasted months but due to a lack of credible leads, the investigation went cold, police said.

“Fermín’s family never lost hope and stayed in contact with Pomona PD investigators,” authorities said. “Fermín was hard working and always wanted to support his family. This was a senseless act of violence and his family would like to get closure.”

Anyone who may have information about the fatal shooting is asked to call the Pomona Police Department at 909-622-1241 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.