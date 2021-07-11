Father of 3 fatally shot outside Riverside apartment complex

Police in Riverside are searching for the killer who fatally shot a father of three young children early Saturday at an apartment complex.

The victim, who was identified by family members as 23-year-old Raul Hernandez, was gunned down around 12:30 a.m. at his apartment complex on the 5400 block of Olivewood Avenue, the Riverside Police Department told KTLA.

Witnesses told police they heard screaming, then gunshots in the area.

Responding officers found the victim at the back of the apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Family members told KTLA Hernandez was shot because he allegedly told the property managers and police about an ongoing problem involving a local drug dealer who was doing business in front of children at the apartment complex.

“He felt like he had to take it into his own hands to protect the children,” Sopheia Calderon, the victim’s girlfriend, said. “No one stood up for the kids like he did.”

After the shooting, the victim’s family relocated to Chino due to fear for their safety.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help care for Hernandez’s children.

Police did not release any suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.