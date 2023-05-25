Paul Luna beams with pride as he remembers his vibrant 17-year-old son Anthony.

“He was just a joker,” Luna said. “For people who met him, who had the opportunity to meet him, that was the No. 1 thing.”

Anthony died last Saturday night after he fell from the 6th Street Viaduct around 2 a.m.

What was supposed to be a fun evening out with friends turned tragic when the high school senior and a group of his friends came to hang out multimillion dollar overpass.

Luna says his son was climbing a fence along the bridge, when he slipped and fell. He was transported to the hospital, but was pronounced dead.

The Los Angeles Police Department says the accident happened as Anthony climbed one of the bridge’s signature arches, with the intent of posting the video on social media.

His loved ones argue that it wasn’t a social media stunt, rather just a kid being a kid. He didn’t use social media often and he didn’t care about the attention or interaction that came with it, they claim.

“On the video it shows his friends going over the fence just to get a better view, not a video stunt or for social media,” Luna said.

Luna said reports of him seeking social media fame is inaccurate and has deepened their pain over his death.

Since the bridge opened last July, it’s become a problematic hangout spot with increased police patrols. In the weeks after it officially opened, authorities were routinely forced to close it overnight due to street racing, graffiti and illegal street takeovers.

Spectators sit atop the 6th Street Bridge as vehicles drift and do burnouts on July 17, 2022. (TNLA)

There was also a fatal shooting during the unauthorized filming of a music video, and one person was robbed at gunpoint and had their two French bulldogs stolen.

Still, Luna says he had no problem with his son hanging out on the bridge on the night where he ultimately lost his life. He said he was just being a kid, enjoying a life that ended far too soon.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Anthony’s funeral expenses.