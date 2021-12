An unvaccinated father of six is set to be released from Riverside University Health System Medical Center after being hospitalized for about five months with COVID-19. At one point, doctors thought 50-year-old Laz Conde was not going to make it.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family and can be found here.

Shelby Nelson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 28, 2021.