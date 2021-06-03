Father, stepmother arrested in killing of 16-year-old, Pomona police say

Pomona police said Thursday the 32-year-old father and 35-year-old stepmother of a 16-year-old have been arrested in the teenager’s killing earlier this week.

The killing occurred in the 600 block of Del Rosa Place around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

It’s not clear what the teenager’s cause of death was.

No other details have been released but police said they will be releasing more information and photos of the suspects later Thursday.

KTLA is also awaiting a written statement from the Department of Children and Family Services.

Check back for updates to this developing story.