A father was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a crash on the 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch that left his three children injured and killed their mother late Thursday night.

The solo-vehicle crash occurred around 11:50 p.m. on the westbound side of the freeway near Reseda Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

The driver of a Lexus drifted off the highway, went around a guard rail and then crashed into a right-shoulder embankment, CHP Sgt. Steve Geraty said.

The fuel line was ruptured in the crash, causing the vehicle to burst into flames with the family of five still inside, Geraty said.

The crash was witnessed by four Los Angeles Police Department SWAT officers who were on their way home.

The officers helped pull people out of the vehicle before the flames became too intense. “They saved four lives,” Geraty said.

The 31-year-old mother was not able to be rescued and died as a result of the crash and fire. The children rescued from the vehicle ranged in age from infant to about 12 years old, Geraty said.

The children were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The father, who was also hospitalized, has been arrested on suspicion of DUI and faces manslaughter charges, Geraty said.

Investigators believe the family was headed back from some type of graduation ceremony when the crash occurred.

The backup on the freeway caused by the crash led to another collision involving three other vehicles, Geraty said.

Two people injured in that incident were expected to survive.