Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a 59-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of his daughter’s ex-boyfriend in Palmdale on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call in the 37000 block of Sierra Highway at around 4:47 p.m. and discovered 26-year-old Giovannie Gutierrez lying unresponsive in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 26-year-old was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

During their investigation, authorities learned that Gutierrez had been in his car, chasing his ex-girlfriend who was also in her car. The two cars collided at least one time, according to a department news release. Both vehicles eventually stopped in the middle of Sierra Highway, north of Avenue S.

Witnesses told investigators that Gutierrez attempted to break into his ex-girlfriend’s car while she was seeking help from family members who had called 911.

“As victim Gutierrez was attempting to gain entry into the young woman’s car, a white Ford Ranger pick-up arrived at the scene. A passenger exited the Ford Ranger, approached Victim Gutierrez and shot him once in the head,” the release stated.

The shooter has since been identified as the woman’s father, Jose G. Mendoza.

The 59-year-old is described as a Hispanic male, 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds.

Authorities said that Mendoza was believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun and should not be approached.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents or Mendoza’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.