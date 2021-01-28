FBI arrests Huntington Beach man on federal charges related to Capitol attack

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

The FBI on Thursday arrested a Huntington Beach man who posted images of himself involved in the breach at the U.S. Capitol on social media.

Mark Simon, a locally known far-right activist, was taken into custody by FBI agents during a dawn search of his home on federal charges of entering the restricted grounds of the Capitol and disorderly or disruptive conduct for allegedly being part of the incursion by supporters of former President Trump.

Simon is alleged to be part of the group that on Jan. 6 forced its way into the building seeking to block Congress from certifying President Biden’s victory over Trump in the November election, according to the criminal complaint. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer. More than 160 people have been charged and hundreds more remain under investigation, according to federal authorities.

Federal prosecutors allege a video captured Simon passing through the “threshold of the U.S. Capitol building.” An FBI agent wrote in a sworn statement that a video “showed numerous individuals pushing their way into the U.S. Capitol …. As the individual filming the video approached the doorway to the U.S. Capitol, law enforcement officers inside the U.S. Capitol could be seen attempting to remove individuals from the building.”

