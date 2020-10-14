FBI investigating 2nd report of person wearing jet pack near LAX

A jet comes in for landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on April 15, 2008, in Los Angeles. (David McNew/Getty Images)

Los Angeles International Airport officials are investigating reports of someone wearing a jet pack Wednesday in the flight path, the second such report in a month.

An air traffic controller radioed a pilot Wednesday afternoon warning of a man wearing a jet pack about 6,500 feet. The precise location was unknown. LAX and Federal Aviation Administration officials said they could not comment further.

The FBI is investigating the latest sighting, according to sources familiar with the latest probe. Federal officials are also investigating an earlier incident in which two commercial pilots said they saw a man in a jetpack flying around the eastern approach to LAX six weeks ago.

In the Aug. 29 incident, the control tower at LAX received reports about the jet pack around 6:45 p.m.

