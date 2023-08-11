The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information in the 20-year-old kidnapping of a Los Angeles boy in Mexico City.

Joshua Keshaba Sierra Garcia was months shy of turning 3 when he was kidnapped on Aug. 12, 2003.

At the time, Garcia was with relatives who had traveled to the Mexican capital to have him baptized.

He was last seen around 11 a.m. that morning, when he was wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue shorts and sandals.

Garcia’s babysitter was killed during the kidnapping and after a series of ransom calls, a money drop resulted in the arrest of one suspect by Mexican law enforcement.

Garcia, however, was not turned over and he has not been located.

An original photo and aged-processed photos and sketches of Joshua Keshaba Sierra Garcia were provided by the FBI on Aug. 11, 2023.

At the time, the boy was 3 feet tall and weighed about 25 to 28 pounds. He had black hair and brown eyes at the time, and had his ears pierced.

The FBI is offering the reward for information leading to Garcia’s recovery “alive or deceased.”

Anyone with information about Garcia or his whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI’s L.A. field office at 310-477-6565.

You may also contact your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to tips.fbi.gov.