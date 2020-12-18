FBI offering reward for information on missing Irvine mom, teen who may have been kidnapped

Amber Aiaz, 35, and her daughter, Melissa Fu, 13, are seen in undated photos released by the Irvine Police Department on Dec. 17, 2020.

The FBI and local police are investigating the 2019 disappearance of an Irvine teenager and mother, whose husband says he was “rendered unconscious by an unknown substance” and woke up to find them gone, officials said Friday.

The Irvine Police Department said the case is being investigated as a possible kidnapping and the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information.

Amber Aiaz, 35, and her daughter, Melissa Fu, 13, were last seen around 6 p.m. Nov. 22, 2019 at their apartment in the area of Michelson and University drives in Irvine.

According to Aiaz’ husband, two people knocked on the door that day.

“When he opened the door, he saw a male and female of Chinese descent standing at the door and he was immediately rendered unconscious by an unknown substance,” he told police.

He woke up to find that his wife and her daughter were missing, police said he told them.

“The male and female were not known to him and it is possible they were seen by others in the complex,” Irvine police said.

The two strangers were described as being in their 40s. The woman appeared to be around 5 feet, 8 inches tall with an average build. She had her black hair in a bun that day.

The man was described as being around 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds with an

average build and short black hair.

“They may have been associated with a black Cadillac, unknown model,” police said.

Irvine police first asked for the public’s help finding Aiaz and Fu on Dec. 4, 2019. The child was 12 years old at the time.

The mother, who also goes by the name Mei Yi Wu, is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with medium-length black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black shirt, black vest, fitted black pants with white writing and light colored shoes the day she went missing.

Her daughter was described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with medium length dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tracksuit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles FBI Field Office at 310-477-6565.