The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who robbed an armored vehicle in El Segundo earlier this year.

The robbery happened on the morning of Feb. 21, on the 800 block of the North Pacific Coast Highway.

The armored vehicle was parked at a bank in El Segundo when the suspect approached armed with a gun and demanded cash.

After sticking up the armored car drivers, he then fled the scene in the passenger seat of a maroon sedan.

The suspect has been described as a white man possibly in his 40s with a thin build, standing about 5 feet 11 inches and weighing around 180 pounds. He also may have moles or skin tags behind his right ear, the FBI said.

Armed suspect wanted for allegedly robbing an armored truck in El Segundo on Feb. 21, 2023. (FBI)

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing an orange reflective safety vest, a blue cloth mask, a black hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

The FBI has posted surveillance image and additional information about the heist on its website.

Anyone with information about the armored car robbery is urged to contact their nearest FBI regional office. In Los Angeles, the FBI can be reached at 310-477-6565. Anonymous tips can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.