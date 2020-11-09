FBI raids on Compton, Baldwin Park and San Bernardino officials target corruption in cannabis licensing

In this file photo, a bowl of marijuana is displayed in a booth at The International Cannabis and Hemp Expo April 18, 2010, in Daly City. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Since California voters legalized recreational cannabis four years ago, allegations of conflicts of interest, bribery and bias in the permitting process have plagued cities and counties as they try to regulate the fledgling industry.

The accusations have led to a series of high-profile arrests and prosecutions of local government officials and pot operators.

The latest law enforcement investigation involving cannabis licensing emerged in recent days after FBI agents served warrants at the home of a Compton councilman, the downtown L.A. law offices of the Baldwin Park city attorney and the home of a San Bernardino planning commissioner.

FBI agents searched the properties as part of an investigation into how Baldwin Park has been dealing with cannabis businesses, according to sources familiar with the inquiry.

