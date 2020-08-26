FBI reassigns top L.A. agent after he held sensitive 2018 meeting at Dodgers playoff game: Federal report

In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, Paul Delacourt, FBI Assistant Director in Charge of the Los Angeles Field Office, speaks at a news conference at the FBI headquarters in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

A federal inspector general’s report says the top FBI official in Los Angeles violated federal ethics regulations by holding a sensitive meeting of agency brass at a 2018 Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game.

The report says Paul Delacourt, the former assistant director in charge of the LA field office, and other high-ranking FBI special agents dined from a free, expansive buffet in the exclusive Stadium Club overlooking the field and surrounded by fans at the game.

Delacourt was transferred to FBI headquarters.

Delacourt’s attorney says the reassignment was not a disciplinary action and there are inaccuracies in the report, which he declined to specify. POLITICO first reported the news Tuesday.