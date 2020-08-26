FBI reassigns top L.A. agent after he held sensitive 2018 meeting at Dodgers playoff game: Federal report

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, Paul Delacourt, FBI Assistant Director in Charge of the Los Angeles Field Office, speaks at a news conference at the FBI headquarters in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, Paul Delacourt, FBI Assistant Director in Charge of the Los Angeles Field Office, speaks at a news conference at the FBI headquarters in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

A federal inspector general’s report says the top FBI official in Los Angeles violated federal ethics regulations by holding a sensitive meeting of agency brass at a 2018 Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game.

The report says Paul Delacourt, the former assistant director in charge of the LA field office, and other high-ranking FBI special agents dined from a free, expansive buffet in the exclusive Stadium Club overlooking the field and surrounded by fans at the game.

Delacourt was transferred to FBI headquarters.

Delacourt’s attorney says the reassignment was not a disciplinary action and there are inaccuracies in the report, which he declined to specify. POLITICO first reported the news Tuesday.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter