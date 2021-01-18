FBI searched Huntington Beach home of far-right extremist who previously claimed to have attended the Capitol riot

Donald Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. (Manuel Balce Ceneta / Associated Press)

The FBI on Monday searched the Huntington Beach apartment of a far-right extremist who previously claimed to have attended the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

FBI agents searched an apartment on Viewpoint Lane around 10 a.m., said Laura Eimiller, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. Eimiller said the search resulted in unspecified items being removed, but no arrests were made.

She did not confirm the identity of the resident of the apartment, but public records show the address is associated with prominent far-right activist Kristopher Martin, also known as Kristopher Dreww, and his hairstyling business, Hair by Kristopher Dreww. One unidentified person was at the residence and was cooperative, Eimiller said.

She said she could not disclose any further information as the search warrant is sealed.

