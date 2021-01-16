FBI seeks public’s help finding military Humvee stolen from National Guard facility in Bell

A military Humvee worth approximately $120,00 was stolen from the National Guard Armory in the city of Bell, Calif. on Jan. 15, 2021. (FBI Los Angeles Field Office)

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding an armored combat vehicle stolen from a National Guard facility in Bell on Friday.

A $120,000 militarized High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle — commonly known as a Humvee — was stolen at approximately 8:15 a.m. from the National Guard Armory, the FBI’s Los Angeles office said in a news release Saturday.

The agency announced that it is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the vehicle’s location.

The four-door military vehicle is colored in green camouflage and has a battalion number, 40TH BSB, printed on the vehicle. It also has the bumper number 40BSBHQ6 and its administrative number is WV57TO-HQ06/M1165A1. The registration number for the Humvee is NZ311R.

Theft from a military facility, or any government property, is a violation of federal law and carries a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the person or group responsible for the theft is asked to call the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office at 310-477-6565.

The FBI’s Major Theft Task Force in L.A. is actively investigating the case with assistance from the Bell Police Department, California Highway Patrol and L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.