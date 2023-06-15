Authorities with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the West Covina Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an armored vehicle robbery in Los Angeles County.

The incident occurred June 13 just before 12 p.m. at 455 N. Azusa Avenue in West Covina, according to officials at the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.

In photos released by law enforcement, the suspect, described only as a Hispanic male, can be seen wearing a reflective safety vest and what appears to be a hard hat. In another photo, the suspect is seen in a shooting stance, though it’s unclear if the man is armed with a gun.

Photos released by the FBI and West Covina PD of a suspect robbing an armored vehicle on June 13, 2023 in West Covina.

The robbery comes on the heels of another brazen attack on an armored vehicle on June 10 in front of a 7-Eleven store on Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue in Hyde Park that was caught on video.

Footage of that robbery captured the moment two masked suspects, one armed with a rifle, hopped out of an SUV and forced the guard to the ground at gunpoint before getting away with an unknown amount of cash.

Authorities did not say whether anyone was injured in the West Covina robbery, nor did they provide any details on how much money the suspect got away with.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call 310-477-6565.