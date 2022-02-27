February cold snap brought record-breaking low temperatures to L.A. County

Snow covers Mt. Baldy behind the Los Angeles skyline on Wednesday. The recent cold weather is expected to give way to a warming trend. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County saw record-breaking low temperatures earlier this week at L.A. International Airport and Long Beach during a February cold snap, but a warming trend next week will see temperatures jump in some inland and valley areas by as much as 20 degrees.

Temperatures across Southern California started to dip Tuesday as a winter storm system moved into the region, bringing snow to mountain areas, with high winds and chilly overnight lows that broke several records, according to the National Weather Service.

Long Beach Airport recorded a low of 39 degrees on Thursday, breaking the record for the date of 40 set in 1987, officials said. The low at LAX of 39 broke the previous record of 40 degrees set in 1960.

Farther north, temperatures dropped to 33 in Camarillo, 35 in Oxnard and 29 at Santa Maria Airport, in northern Santa Barbara County, according to the weather service. On Friday morning, Paso Robles dipped to 23, breaking a record of 25 degrees set in 1953.

