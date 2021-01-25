Federal court partially allows California’s COVID-19 restrictions on indoor worship

A federal appeals court on Monday struck down California coronavirus rules limiting indoor church attendance to specific numbers but allowed the state to continue to ban indoor worship during times of widespread infection.

In a brief order, a three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals threw out rules that limited indoor attendance to 100 and to 200 people when a county has been placed in the second and third tiers for coronavirus risk.

California’s blueprint for reopening has prevented indoor worship in counties where the coronavirus was widespread but limited attendance to specific numbers in counties with fewer infections.

The case was brought by Pasadena-based Harvest Rock Church, which asked the appeals court to overturn a district judge’s ruling in December in favor of the state.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.