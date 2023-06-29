Los Angeles County is facing a lawsuit from the federal government after allegedly failing to accommodate those with vision and mobility disabilities at local vote centers, even after being informed of issues in 2016.

The United States Department of Justice on Thursday announced that the county faces allegations of “fail[ing] to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990,” a law commonly known as ADA.

The deficiencies, which include steep ramps without handrails, a lack of van-accessible parking, abrupt level changes and other issues, were identified at 52 L.A. County vote centers during the November 2022 general election, officials said.

County officials had been alerted to issues at vote centers after elections in June 2016, March 2020 and November 2020, when the U.S. Attorney’s Office went to more than 250 polling places, of which “only a small percentage … complied with the ADA,” the release said.

“The lawsuit identifies specific vote centers in Pasadena, North Hollywood, Downey and Watts that are still in use, even though the federal government first alerted the county about accessibility deficiencies at the first three facilities in September 2016 and the Watts location in July 2020,” the release added.

Also at issue are ballot drop boxes used in 2020 and 2022 general elections, officials added.

“Voting is a fundamental right, and we will do everything we can to ensure that it is not limited or denied to anyone in our community,” United States Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement. “Through this lawsuit, we demand that Los Angeles County afford individuals with disabilities an opportunity to participate in the county’s voting program that is equal to that provided to nondisabled individuals.”