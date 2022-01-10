Federal judge dismisses LAPD officers’ lawsuit challenging city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

LAPD Chief Moore, left, watches as Mayor Eric Garcetti discusses coronavirus infections among public safety workers on Jan. 6, 2021. Both have backed the city’s vaccine mandate.(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Los Angeles police officers challenging the city’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing mandate, rejecting their claims that it violated their constitutional rights.

U.S. District Court Judge R. Gary Klausner said the 13 suing officers could reassert their claims of religious discrimination if they had any evidence to prove it — which he said they had so far failed to provide — but rejected outright their claims that the mandate violated their constitutional rights to privacy and due process and against unreasonable searches and seizures.

City Atty. Mike Feuer in a statement praised the judge’s ruling as the latest to affirm the legitimacy of the city’s coronavirus protocols, a nod to judges having rebuffed other challenges, including from the police union.

“With the Omicron variant raging, this victory for public health and safety — the fourth my office has secured — comes at an especially crucial time,” Feuer said. “With record numbers of COVID-19 cases each day, it is more important than ever that the first responders we trust to keep us safe comply with the vaccine mandate.”

