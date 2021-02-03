Federal judge spends time on Skid Row ahead of hearing he called on L.A. homelessness

A wet week in Los Angeles that drenched the region’s homeless population has left a federal judge outraged by the conditions people on the street face and by the city’s apparent inaction.

U.S. District Judge David O. Carter spent the weekend on skid row bringing tents to people who had nowhere to shelter and now wants elected officials and attorneys for the city and county to come there as well.

Carter will hold a hearing Thursday at the Downtown Women’s Center in the heart of skid row, in a case brought last year by business owners and residents who banded together to form a group called the LA Alliance for Human Rights. They are demanding solutions to what they see as unsafe and inhumane conditions in homeless encampments — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These conditions cannot be allowed to continue!” Carter wrote in his notice requesting the appearance of a number of public officials, including L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, City Atty. Mike Feuer and Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis.