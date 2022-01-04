Federal jury trials suspended in L.A., Santa Ana, Riverside amid rapid COVID spread

Federal jury trials in Los Angeles, Santa Ana and Riverside have been suspended for at least three weeks due to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

Rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus led a panel of eight judges to order a halt to jury trials Monday in the three courthouses of the Central District of California.

Jury trials “would place court personnel, attorneys, parties, and prospective jurors at undue risk,” Clerk Kiry K. Gray said in a statement posted on the district court’s website. “Accordingly, a temporary suspension of jury trials is necessary to protect public health and safety, as well as ensure the continuous performance of essential functions and operations of the Court.”

Gray cited a recent increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the district’s courthouses, but did not provide specifics.

