FedEx needs 1,600 more team members in Rialto as e-commerce packages continue to surge

A FedEx delivery truck is seen on August 07, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FedEx continues to see a surge of e-commerce packages and needs to hire more than 1,000 team members in Rialto to keep up with the demand, company officials said.

On Monday FedEx announced in a news release that it will hire 1,600 package handlers at its Rialto location.

“As much of the country begins to reopen, e-commerce is showing no signs of slowing down,” Allie Addoms, a spokesperson for FedEx, said in a statement.

FedEx also went on a hiring spree in March when more than 520 package handlers were also offered jobs at the Rialto location.

Benefits of the the package handler position include competitive wages depending on shift, additional pay for weekends, benefits including medical, vision and dental coverage, paid time off, holiday pay, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave, and employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more, according to a company news release.

Candidates interested in the FedEx Ground positions must be at least 18. Day and night shifts are available.

Those interested in applying for the Rialto positions can find more details at GroundWarehouseJobs.fedex.com.

Related Content FedEx to hire more than 500 positions in Rialto to meet coronavirus demand