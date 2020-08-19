FedEx plane makes emergency landing at LAX; pilot injured

A pilot was injured after a FedEx plane made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday morning.

A mechanical issue was reported on the Boeing 767-300 prior to its landing about 5 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Video showed sparks coming from the bottom of the plane as it skidded down one of the airport’s runways.

One person, identified as a pilot, suffered a leg injury while exiting the plane, the airport stated in a tweet.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital with an injury that was not considered to be life threatening, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

Two people were on board at the time of the landing, the department said.

