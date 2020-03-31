FedEx to hire more than 500 positions in Rialto to meet coronavirus demand

A FedEx delivery truck is seen on Aug. 7, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

While many businesses nationwide have been forced to close down during the COVID-19 pandemic, FedEx has seen a surge in packages and plans to hire hundreds of people in Rialto to make sure the demands of delivering “critically needed supplies” can be met.

On Tuesday, FedEx announced the company will hire 520 package handlers for its Rialto location.

Benefits of the positions include wages starting at $14.25 per hour, benefits including medical, vision and dental coverage, paid time off, holiday pay, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave, and employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more, according to a company news release.

“FedEx is an essential business and we take seriously our responsibility to continue delivering critically needed supplies as the country respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Allie Addoms, a spokesperson for FedEx, said in a statement.

In addition to FedEx, Sprouts Farmers Market is also hiring hundreds of grocery story workers across its L.A. County location, while Walmart and Amazon also plan to hire thousands of employees to help meet business demands during the coronavirus pandemic.

Candidates interested in the FedEx Ground positions must be at least 18.

More details on applying can be found at careers.fedex.com/ground.