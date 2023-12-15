Federal agents have seized more than $18 million worth of unauthorized e-cigarettes from a cargo examination site at Los Angeles International Airport, two agencies announced on Thursday.

The seizures took place over three days and involved roughly 1.4 million units of e-cigarette products, many of them flavored products that are popular among youth, the Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a joint statement.

As part of the joint operation, agents examined incoming shipment invoices for several months at LAX. A total of 41 shipments were seized over the three-day crackdown.

“In an attempt to evade duties and detection, many of these unauthorized e-cigarettes were intentionally mis-declared as various items such as toys or shoes and listed with incorrect values,” officials said.

The seized brands included Elf Bar, Lost Mary, Funky Republic, RELX Pod and IPLAY Max, all of which will likely be destroyed.

All of the products originated in China, officials said.

“Those shamelessly attempting to smuggle illegal e-cigarettes, particularly those that appeal to youth, into this country should take heed of today’s announcement,” said Brian King, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “Federal agencies are on to their antics and will not hesitate to take action.”

The FDA has approved 23 tobacco-flavored e-cigarette devices and products that can be legally sold in the U.S.

According to data from the National Youth Tobacco Survey, disposable e-cigarettes are the most common type used by American youth, and nearly nine out of 10 e-cigarette users prefer flavored brands.

“The significant value of these seized products is also a sobering reminder to these bad actors that their time and money would be better spent complying with the law,” said King.