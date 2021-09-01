Feeding peacocks is now a crime in unincorporated L.A. County, dozens of cites

Peacocks have been troublesome residents of the Palos Verdes Peninsula and the San Gabriel Valley for decades, destroying gardens, blocking traffic, leaving droppings on roofs and screeching.

Much to neighbors’ chagrin, some residents leave out seeds and scraps of bread for the flamboyantly feathered birds.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors decided that feeding peacocks is a crime, making it a misdemeanor in unincorporated areas and the 44 cities that contract with the county animal control department.

Misdemeanors are punishable by up six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000 or both.

