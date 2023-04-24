Authorities with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a felony hit-and-run suspect who is also wanted for possession of a stolen vehicle.

The suspect was driving a stolen, green 2005 Nissan Altima on April 20, just before 9 a.m., when he ran a redlight at the intersection of U.S. Highway 395 and Palmdale Road, causing a collision with three other vehicles, according to a news release from SBSD’s Victor Valley Station.

The suspect exited the Altima and fled the scene on foot. He was last seen in the desert area northwest of the Stater Bros. shopping center.

An occupant of one of the vehicles involved in the hit-and-run crash was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Investigators later determined that the Nissan had been stolen out of Adelanto.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall, with a thin build. He has short hair and a goatee that is 2-3 inches in length. The man was last seen in surveillance footage from a nearby business wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and black shoes with white laces.

Felony hit-and-run, stolen vehicle suspect, seen here on surveillance footage, after causing a multi-vehicle crash while in possession of a stolen vehicle on April 20, 2023, in the area of Adelanto. (San Bernardino Sheriff’s Dept.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Deputy Richard Morales at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact authorities through We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or online at We-Tip.