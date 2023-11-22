A felony hit-and-run suspect who led police on a brief pursuit have been arrested after hitting one person and crashing into several other vehicles in Woodland Hills Wednesday night, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

L.A. police said the suspect struck a pedestrian at Topanga Canyon and Victory Boulevard and sped off at approximately 6:01 p.m., prompting officers to pursue the vehicle. Less than a half mile away, at around 6:02 p.m., the suspects crashed their vehicle into two other cars at Owensmouth Avenue and Victory Boulevard.

Video of the scene posted to the Citizen app showed the wreckage. Police were forced to redirect traffic in the busy retail shopping area. Three cars showed heavy damage in the intersection.

It is unclear which vehicle the felony hit-and-run, pursuit suspect was driving.

L.A. police on the scene of a hit-and-run and a pursuit that ended in a crash in Woodland Hills on Nov. 22, 2023. (Citizen)

Medical personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and rushed the hit-and-run victim to the hospital. No information was provided on the identity, age or gender of the victim.

At the crash site, police said an approximately 50-year-old man in one of the vehicles struck, was conscious and breathing. Paramedics assessed the man for injuries, but he was not taken to the hospital.

While it’s unclear what vehicle the suspect was in, police said they were detained and that gun was found in the vehicle.

No further details were provided.