Joseph Edward Labastida, seen here, was arrested on June 1, 2023, for felony sexual assault in Temecula. (RCSD)

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and faces charges for felony sexual assault of a victim in Temecula, authorities announced Thursday.

The alleged assault occurred on May 20 in the 44000 block of Pechanga Parkway just before 9 p.m.

When deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the location, the suspect, now identified as Joseph Edward Labastida, of Temecula, had already fled the scene.

“The Southwest Station Investigations Bureau continued this investigation and gathered several leads from the community,” according to a RCSD news release.

On Thursday, Labastida was spotted in the area of Temecula Parkway and La Paz Road and was taken into custody. The 30-year-old was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center on felony sexual assault charges.

Authorities added that Labastida was wanted for sexual assault charges out of Mojave County, Arizona as well.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Gouvion at the Southwest Station Investigations Bureau at 951-693-3000.