41-year-old man identified as suspect in fatal stabbing of woman in Santa Clarita: LASD

Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman at a home in Santa Clarita early Thursday, sheriff’s officials reported.

The stabbing was reported about 5:10 a.m. at a home in the 22800 block of Fir Court, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect, James Mathew Dorsey, 41, is considered “armed and dangerous,” sheriff’s officials said. He is from Washington state and is described as white, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 165 pounds.

Dorsey is believed to be driving a white, four-door Chevy Malibu with the California license plate number 7ALF904.

The woman, whose identity and relation to Dorsey was not immediately released, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed yellow crime scene tape around a home on a small neighborhood street.

Sheriff’s officials urge anyone who sees Dorsey to call 911.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were available.