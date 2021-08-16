Female passenger killed, 3 others injured, in 2-car crash in Long Beach

The passenger of a car was killed, and three more people were seriously injured, when two cars collided in Long Beach early Monday, police said.

The fatal crash was reported about 1:4 a.m. at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 21st Street, according to a news released from the Long Beach Police Department.

The female passenger, who was identified as an adult, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people were taken to local hospitals in serious condition, police said.

Video from the scene showed two dark-colored cars, one that was severely mangled, and several items strewn across a street.

The details about the crash were not released.

The investigation is ongoing.