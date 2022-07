The Los Angeles Chapter of the Ninety-Nines International Organization of Women Pilots is gearing up for this year’s Palms to Pines Air Race.

The 2022 edition of the race is a relaunch of the event, which was held annually from 1969 to 2009.

From Aug. 11-13, pilots will travel about 750 miles from Santa Monica to central Oregon.

To learn more, visit the event’s website or check out the L.A. Chapter’s website.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 3, 2022.