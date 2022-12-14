A suspected burglar who broke into a home in Rialto and allegedly threatened a female resident Sunday night has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the 19300 block of Easton Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies were sent to the home following a 911 call reporting a man broke in while the victim was sleeping, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The victim, described only as a female, was said to be “frantic” and told Deputy Alvarez she had been threatened by the intruder after waking up.

Alvarez determined the suspect had fled on foot and searched the area with assistance from additional deputies, the sheriff’s department stated.

That’s when Alvarez spotted the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Neil John Alere, attempting to “walk away.”

Alere was arrested and booked on suspicion of residential burglary, trespass and threatening serious injury.

Anyone with further information was asked to call the Fontana Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.